Koulibaly: 'My family helped me get over racist abuse, I have been taught everyone is equal'

Koulibaly stupito Napoli
25 January at 22:10
Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly has revealed that his family has helped him get over the racist abuse he faced and has said that he has always been taught that everyone in the world is equal.

Koulibaly was recently talking to the official Napoli website about racism and he said: "Racism? There have been many positive things. My family was close to me and this pleased me. The family is the most important thing in this world.

"Then I received many messages from friends or just acquaintances who wrote to me on social media. It has been twenty days of important support and this is a very positive thing.

"Bad things have happened, but the support I had will never forget it. In this period I matured a lot. I would not have answered this way before. We are all the same, they taught me as a child.

"Unfortunately this is a 'fight' that has been going on for some time. I do not like being testimonial because it should be clear to everyone that there are no differences between people. We talked about it in a school in Milan a year ago: this is the right way. "

For more transfer news and updates, click here

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.