Koulibaly: 'My family helped me get over racist abuse, I have been taught everyone is equal'
25 January at 22:10Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly has revealed that his family has helped him get over the racist abuse he faced and has said that he has always been taught that everyone in the world is equal.
Koulibaly was recently talking to the official Napoli website about racism and he said: "Racism? There have been many positive things. My family was close to me and this pleased me. The family is the most important thing in this world.
"Then I received many messages from friends or just acquaintances who wrote to me on social media. It has been twenty days of important support and this is a very positive thing.
"Bad things have happened, but the support I had will never forget it. In this period I matured a lot. I would not have answered this way before. We are all the same, they taught me as a child.
"Unfortunately this is a 'fight' that has been going on for some time. I do not like being testimonial because it should be clear to everyone that there are no differences between people. We talked about it in a school in Milan a year ago: this is the right way. "
