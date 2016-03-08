Koulibaly plays down Barcelona talk: 'I'm very happy in Naples..'
25 September at 14:35Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has played down talks of a potential move to Barcelona in the future by saying that he is very happy in Naples currently.
Koulibaly has become one of the best defenders in Europe over the last 2-3 years and has also been linked with moves to Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid and even Barcelona. Despite all the reports, he has been keen on a stay at the partenopei.
Spanish press have continuously said over the last few weeks that Eric Abidal has been watching Napoli closely this season, scouting Fabian Ruiz and Koulibaly himself.
They feel that Koulibaly could be a possible replacement for Gerard Pique and Ruiz could be a very useful addition to their midfield.
But in an interview that Koulibaly gave to RMC Sport, he said: “ I have been in Naples for five years and I can say that I am very happy here. My family is happy . Every year we fight to win, to win an important trophy. We have a fan base that always follows us with passion and deserves the best. I hope this year to give him something important."
The defender has impressed for the club this season, coming with a dominating performance against Liverpool last midweek.
