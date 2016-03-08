Koulibaly: 'Racial abuse? I didn't have this problem in France'

Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly spoke with the club’s official channels. The Senegal defender focused mainly on the racist abuses which are sadly still popular in Italy: “Still today, we have to fight against discrimination and that’s not right. We are all the same, that’s what I am teaching my son. It’s an important cultural fight. We need to tell our children that we are all the same”.



“I grew up in France and I never had these kind of problems. I had Turkish, Arabs, Senegalese and French friends and I’ve never had problems. When I arrived in Italy I focused on the pitch but after a while I understood what happened around me. I’ve understood the songs against Naples and Napoli. I am sorry because it happens also when Napoli players play for Italy”.

