Koulibaly: 'Racial abuse? I didn't have this problem in France'
24 January at 15:15Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly spoke with the club’s official channels. The Senegal defender focused mainly on the racist abuses which are sadly still popular in Italy: “Still today, we have to fight against discrimination and that’s not right. We are all the same, that’s what I am teaching my son. It’s an important cultural fight. We need to tell our children that we are all the same”.
“I grew up in France and I never had these kind of problems. I had Turkish, Arabs, Senegalese and French friends and I’ve never had problems. When I arrived in Italy I focused on the pitch but after a while I understood what happened around me. I’ve understood the songs against Naples and Napoli. I am sorry because it happens also when Napoli players play for Italy”.
