Koulibaly: 'Racism is a personal attack; we must fight this battle'

20 October at 11:00
Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has given an interview to Sky Sport about racism in Italian football:

'​When we played the match against Lazio, it was really difficult to live, because I wasn't ready, I had, perhaps, a bit of an attitude different from what I have today, because I was very destabilised. I think it was seen in the course of the game, because I am a player who must always be 100% focused and when I heard those noises and that hatred against me, it really hurt me and we saw it in my attitude, in my reactions. I hope I never live it again, because it's really bad. 

'People think that buu are just to put a player off, but I don't see it that way, I see it as an attack on the person, the color of my skin, even the origins of my parents and my origins. I see it as a personal attack and I hope that in the coming years, in the future, this will no longer be the case.'

