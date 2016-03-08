Koulibaly's former agent: 'Barcelona really like him'
05 October at 16:15Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly's former agent Bruno Satin has revealed that Barcelona really like the centre back and the player could play at any top club in the world.
Koulibaly was part of the Napoli side that beat Liverpool 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League in the midweek and the defender has already made nine appearances so far this season for the partenopei, impressing under Carlo Ancelotti.
Koulibaly's former agent Satin was recently talking to Radio Crc about the Senegalese defender's future and he revealed that Barcelona are interested in signing him.
Satin said: "Barcelona saw him all Wednesday and saw how strong he is. He can play in any team, be it Barcelona, Real Madrid or Bayern. He has recently renewed his contract. We're seeing that Piqué is not going through a good period of form at Barcelona.
"Do Barcelona really like him? Yes, that's for sure. We talked about it on Wednesday at the San Paolo, then there will be other factors that will have to evaluate. How much is Kalidou worth? He is strong and very fast. He learned so much from all the coaches he worked with. From those in Belgium, from Benitez, from Sarri."
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments