Koulibaly's friend: 'I don't know if this is his last year at Napoli..'

One of Kalidou Koulibaly's friends has revealed uncertainty about whether this is his last year at Napoli or not.



Koulibaly has been heavily linked with moves away from the partenopei over the last two years but he has stayed at the club, despite everything. Clubs like Manchester United, Manchester City and Barcelona are believed to be interested in the Senegalese.



In an interview that Koulibaly's friend Julien Gorius gave to Il Mattino, he said: ​"Kalidou has not had any holidays, only two weeks to recover from the African Cup. There have also been many rumors about his possible transfer to a top club.



"I don't know if this can be his last year in Naples, but he has always told me extraordinary things about the city and the love for the people of Naples. He's a professional, so I think it's legitimate to aspire to play in one of the first clubs in the world."