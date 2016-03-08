Kovac optimistic Sanches will stay with Bayern for 2019-20 season

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac is optimistic that Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches will stay at the club for the 2019-20 season.



There were reports that the 21-year-old is looking to leave the Allianz Arena in the ongoing transfer window in order to get regular football.



However, Bayern’s manager Kovac has expressed optimism of keeping the European champion at the club and has revealed that he expects a bigger role for the former Benfica midfielder in the coming months.



"We told him we would like to keep him,” he said. “We discussed and explained to him why he played less last season. Fortunately, he understood and sees now his future here and I am convinced that he will have more part to play during the 2019-20 season.”

