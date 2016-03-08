Kovac's future at risk as Bayern present Zidane offer
14 November at 13:15According to the Spanish media, Bayern are thinking of a change on the bench. Negotiations with former Real Madrid coach Zidane are reportedly well underway.
As reported by Ok Diario, after the 2-3 defeat against Borussia Dortmund, Niko Kovac's bench is at risk at the Allianz Arena. The Bayern management, in fact, would not be pleased with the team's performances and standings, as the Bavarian side is 7 points away from Dortmund in the league standings.
That is why Bayern would have already submitted an offer to Zinedine Zidane, who is without a job since leaving Real Madrid at the end of last season. The Frenchman has a good relationship with the management of the German club and if Kovac continues to disappoint, negotiations could become more and more lively.
Zidane had been previously linked to the Manchester United job, as well as a directorial role at Juventus, which, however, is reportedly not what interests him at the moment, as he wants to continue coaching.
Go to comments