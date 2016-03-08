Real Madrid star edges close to Serie A return
11 June at 10:10Spanish daily AS report that Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid exit has helped Mateo Kovacic come closer to a Los Blancos exit this summer.
Kovacic joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2015 from Inter Milan for a fee in the region of 29 million euros. The Croatian has failed to make himself a regular for the club since he joined and could appear only 21 times in the La Liga this season.
AS report that Zidane's Real departure has forced Kovacic closer to an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.
Kovacic was liked by Zidane a lot and he even refused a fee of about 75 million euros from Juventus not long ago.
Kovacic is now closer than ever to a move back Serie A and it could well be Juventus. The player has already expressed his need to play regularly and it won't be a surprise to see him as a Juventus player this summer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
