Kovacic only wants Inter: his plan to convince Real Madrid
17 June at 09:30A return back to Italy and Inter might be on the cards for Mateo Kovacic this summer. If the reports are true, the Croatian has only one thing in mind: returning to the Nerazzurri.
After the season-long loan at Chelsea, the midfielder will return to Real Madrid, though his chances with the Bernabeu side are slim. In addition to Zidane being on the bench, with whom the relationship never took off, Real are also dreaming of signing a big midfielder (Pogba or Eriksen, for example).
Therefore, as reported by today's edition of Corriere Dello Sport, Kovacic plans to escape and only wants Inter as his next destination. Furthermore, his arrival would be possible even with the signing of Barella, as he currently earns €4m per year.
To help Inter, the Croatian is willing to join on loan (with an option to buy) and is looking to push Real Madrid to accept such offer. With regards to manager Antonio Conte, there would be no problems: the flexibility of Kovacic, who could act both as a mezz'ala and as a vice-Brozovic, would be useful to the Italian.
Go to comments