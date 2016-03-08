Kovacic: Real Madrid loanee leaves Chelsea and says yes to Inter return?

Inter Milan now have a new coach as ex-Juve boss Antonio Conte is the new man in charge for the nerazzurri. Conte wants to build something special at Inter as the nerazzurri will surely have an active summer ahead. Other than Romelu Lukaku, Matteo Kovacic is another player who seems to be on Conte's radar. If for Lukaku Inter will first have to wait and see what happens with Mauro Icardi, Kovacic on the other hand is definitely an easier target financially speaking.



TALK WITH REAL MADRID ONGOING FOR KOVACIC - According to La Repubblica, Inter have held talks with Real Madrid concerning Kovacic. The Croatian midfielder, who played with Chelsea this past season on loan, has reportedly already said yes to the nerazzurri. Inter will now have to try to find an agreement with Los Blancos for him. Nothing is imminent at this moment in time but a Kovacic-Inter return does seem more than possible. Time will tell....