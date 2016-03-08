Kovacic's future remains in limbo, Chelsea has one week to decide



The future of Mateo Kovacic is uncertain. Chelsea has one week to decide whether or not to redeem the Croatian.



Goal.com reports as the Croatian signed last summer the Blues sill can sign the player permanently, despite their transfer ban.



The Europa League champions have seven days to decide, but the last word that will be up to Frank Lampard.



Should Chelsea choose not to make the deal permanent the 25 year old will return to Real Madrid but both Milan clubs are said to be interested.



Kovacic, of course, played for Inter before he joined Real and is said to be in favour of a move to San Siro.





