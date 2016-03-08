Kovacic Serie A return possible, the details
23 March at 14:15Chelsea star Mateo Kovacic can return to Serie A next season, reports in Italy claim. According to Ilbianconero.com, the Croatian star is wanted by Inter and Roma and his return to Italy is possible as the Blues may struggle to redeem the Croat from Real Madrid.
Chelsea can sign the player on a permanent deal for € 29 million but the transfer ban could force the Premier League giants to lose the Croatian midfielder who has 40 appearances and no goals with Chelsea so far this season.
Kovacic left Inter to join Real Madrid in summer 2015. Being struggling to show his qualities in Spain, he joined Chelsea last summer on loan with an option to buy but his future could be in Italy.
Juventus had been linked with signing the 24-year-old last summer and Max Allegri is a big admirer of the player. The Old Lady, however, doesn't seem to be interested in the player anymore. Roma and Inter will have a chance to secure his services now.
