Toni Kroos doesn’t particularly agree with Mesut Ozil’s reasons for quitting international football.

The Arsenal star left the Mannschaft - having been a World Cup winner in 2014 and a star for many years - after the catastrophic showing in Russia, and claimed that he felt like there was racism in the national team.

"In the eyes of Grindel and his supporters, I am German when we win, but I am an immigrant when we lose," Ozil wrote.

But Kroos claimed that Ozil’s departure was “not in order”.

"Basically, Mesut is a deserved international and as a player, he deserved a better departure.

"But the way he resigned was not in order."

"The parts in his statement that are rightly addressed are unfortunately overshadowed by the significantly higher amount of nonsense," Kroos said. "I think he knows very well that racism within the national team and the DFB does not exist."