Kroos: reveals Zidane talks before signing Real contract extension

21 May at 17:45
Toni Kroos has been speaking to the media at the Bernabeu, about signing a new contract with Real Madrid, that will keep him at the club until 2023, despite links to Juventus.
He was optimistic about the future of the club after a disappointing season "Today is a very happy day for me. I have had many successes at Real Madrid. I've already won 12 titles and I'm sure we're going to get many more in the next four years. "

He also revealed that he had a meeting with manager Zinedine Zidane that inspired him to commit his future to Los Blancos "I'm not going to say what Zidane has told me, but I think if there were doubts about my future we would not be here today. In most games with him I played in my position. It's a question for the coach too. He is happy with me. As I said before, if the coach does not love me, we would not be here. We all agreed and that's why I renewed it. It makes me happy that you are happy with me. If the coach did not want me I would not be here."
 

