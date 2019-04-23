Kroos trolls CR7 on Instagram: 'I wish I was that rock!'
09 May at 15:05A few days ago, Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo posted a picture on his Instagram of himself posing in underwear on a rock. There were many comments left on the image but former Real Madrid teammate Toni Kroos' stood out; the German responding with: "I wish I was that rock."
Poking fun at his former teammate, it might not be long until they are reunited; with various reports from the Italian media suggesting that Kroos could be on Juventus' shopping list in the summer.
