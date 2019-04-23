Kroos trolls CR7 on Instagram: 'I wish I was that rock!'

09 May at 15:05
A few days ago, Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo posted a picture on his Instagram of himself posing in underwear on a rock. There were many comments left on the image but former Real Madrid teammate Toni Kroos' stood out; the German responding with: "I wish I was that rock."

Poking fun at his former teammate, it might not be long until they are reunited; with various reports from the Italian media suggesting that Kroos could be on Juventus' shopping list in the summer.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on



For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.