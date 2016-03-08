Krunic reveals the Milan legend he idolises

Rade Krunic is officially a player of AC Milan, having moved from Empoli to the Rossoneri after the Bosnian's former club were relegated at the end of the season. Speaking to the club's Facebook page, he revealed more about his feelings:



"​I realised my dream, I'm the happiest guy in the world. I've been dreaming of this shirt for a long time now, I'm so happy. Giampaolo was my first coach in Italy, he made me grow a lot. For me he is a great coach, he has his style. He likes to take possession. He can do very well here, he deserved a great club like Milan. We hope to do great things together. I consider myself a player who has a little bit of everything. My main features are progressions and dribbles.



"Boban and Maldini? I was very excited. They are two great former players, they were two idols. It was very nice to talk to them. I think I can also do well at Milan.



"San Siro? I played against so many teams in Italy, but when I played at San Siro against Milan I was afraid. It will now be playing with the colors I like best.



"Idol? Kaka. We resemble each other a bit, even though he was more offensive than I was. He was my idol, I always liked his way of playing. I've already received so many messages. We hope that everything goes well and that they can love me even more."