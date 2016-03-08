Krunic says 'AC Milan is a dream come true' and reveals his idol growing up
09 July at 17:15AC Milan's new arrival Rade Krunic spoke to Milan TV and revealed his first impressions as a Milan player.
"I realized my dream, I am the happiest person in the world. I have always dreamed of this shirt and these colours. Giampaolo? He was my first coach in Italy and he made me grow a lot. I played 20 games in my first year under him after arriving at a young age and in my first year abroad," he said.
"He is a very important coach because he has his style of play, he likes to keep possession of the ball, as we midfielders like. He can do very well at Milan. I hope to do good things with him.
"My characteristics? I have a bit of everything, especially in terms of progressions and acceleration with the ball. I talked with some important players, heroes and idols like Maldini and Boban. I was excited to be at Casa Milan. I think I can do good things here.
"The San Siro? Devastating feeling, I was afraid to enter the field. It will be nice to play with my favourite colours. My idol? It was Kaka. I think we have similar traits but of course, he is a much better player and he is a more offensive player. I received many messages from the fans, I hope to do well here," Krunic concluded.
Go to comments