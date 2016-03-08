Krunic says 'AC Milan is a dream come true' and reveals his idol growing up

Krunic.Milan.sito.jpg
09 July at 17:15
AC Milan's new arrival Rade Krunic spoke to Milan TV and revealed his first impressions as a Milan player.

"I realized my dream, I am the happiest person in the world. I have always dreamed of this shirt and these colours. Giampaolo? He was my first coach in Italy and he made me grow a lot. I played 20 games in my first year under him after arriving at a young age and in my first year abroad," he said.

"He is a very important coach because he has his style of play, he likes to keep possession of the ball, as we midfielders like. He can do very well at Milan. I hope to do good things with him.

"My characteristics? I have a bit of everything, especially in terms of progressions and acceleration with the ball. I talked with some important players, heroes and idols like Maldini and Boban. I was excited to be at Casa Milan. I think I can do good things here.

"The San Siro? Devastating feeling, I was afraid to enter the field. It will be nice to play with my favourite colours. My idol? It was Kaka. I think we have similar traits but of course, he is a much better player and he is a more offensive player. I received many messages from the fans, I hope to do well here," Krunic concluded.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.