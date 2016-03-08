From one Swede to another: Dejan Kulusevski, a young talent from Parma, is ready to challenge his compatriot Zlatan Ibrahimovic in Serie A.



Speaking to SVT Sport's microphones , the Gialloblù player commented on the award he received as the best player of the month of December:



"Many factors led to this recognition, I set perfectly in the new team, the coach and his companions believe in me. Last year I trained a lot with Atalanta, now I am in a team where I have the opportunity to play. I am very happy. "



When asked about the rumours circulating surrounding his future, Dejan made sure to stay grounded in his response:



"When you think about the future, you forget the present. I think about improving, I don't know what will happen in the future. I focus on improving and at the end of the season I will make a decision."



The Swede was then asked about his compatriot, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who returned to AC Milan just a couple of days ago and has made waves throughout Italy and the world of football:



"His arrival will be incredibly fun, it will lift the whole championship. It will make a difference to Milan, for me it is absolutely a model".



Kulusevski has been linked primarily with Inter coming up to this mercato, with reports suggesting a fee of about 30-35 million euro will be enough for Atalanta to part ways with the youngster.

The Parma midfielder has impressively featured in all nineteen competitive fixtures for Parma, scoring four goals and assisting seven in the process.

Anthony Privetera