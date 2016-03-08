Kulusevski: 'I'm very happy, my message to Parma and Juve fans' - Video

02 January at 22:45
After Juventus announced the transfer, they also released an interview with Dejan Kulusesvki, during which the youngster spoke about the move and how he intends to give his all for Parma until the end of the season. Certainly, it's an interesting signing for the Bianconeri.
 
The 19-year-old will remain on loan at Parma, as expected, having scored 4 goals and assisted an additional 7 so far this season. In the interview, he declared his happiness while also making it clear that the only thing that matters for him is to win. Take a look at the interview below.

