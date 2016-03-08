Kulusevski: 'I'm very happy, my message to Parma and Juve fans' - Video

The 19-year-old will remain on loan at Parma, as expected, having scored 4 goals and assisted an additional 7 so far this season. In the interview, he declared his happiness while also making it clear that the only thing that matters for him is to win. Take a look at the interview below.

«Il mio 2020 non poteva iniziare meglio di così. Sono molto contento, è una grande giornata per me, per la mia famiglia e per tutti quelli che hanno lavorato con me»



Le prime parole di Dejan dopo la firma pic.twitter.com/BtqliN7YsD — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) January 2, 2020

After Juventus announced the transfer, they also released an interview with Dejan Kulusesvki, during which the youngster spoke about the move and how he intends to give his all for Parma until the end of the season. Certainly, it's an interesting signing for the Bianconeri.