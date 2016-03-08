Kulusevski move to Juve, reason behind Inter’s collapsed move
01 January at 18:30Italian Serie A giants Juventus are on the verge of signing Atalanta’s highly-rated midfielder Dejan Kulusevski.
But not so long ago, it was Inter Milan who were favourites to sign the 19-year-old and Juve was not even in the picture.
However, quick of turn of events changed everything and now the Sweden international is well on his way to join the Turin-based club in the near future.
It is believed that the real reason behind Juve’s successful coup is the player’s wish to join the club in January, something Inter was not willing to do as they were ready to make an approach for the highly-rated midfielder in February with an eye for a permanent move in the summer.
Therefore, the player himself gave go ahead and Juve’s hierarchy made an instant move to sign the player.
Another reason for the player’s eagerness to move to Juve instead of Inter is manager Maurizio Sarri who plays with either 4-3-1-2 or 4-3-3 formation whereas Inter’s manager Antonio Conte usually plays with 3-5-2 formation which would demand more defensive work from the midfielders.
Fabrizio Romano
