Kulusevski’s remarkable social media boom after joining Juventus

Just before the new year, news broke about Juventus and Dejan Kulusevski, as the former had secured a deal for the Swedish youngster. From there on, everything proceeded quickly, as the player had his medical for the club on Thursday, signing his contract on the same day.

Kulusevski will remain on loan at Parma until the end of the season, which will allow him to continue playing great continuity, being one of the Gialloblu's most important players so far. Certainly, he's been the breakout player in Serie A this season.

As a result of his move to Juventus, he also experienced a big social media boost, especially on Instagram. When it was revealed that he was going to join the Bianconeri, he 'only' had 57K followers on his account. Now, though, he has 146K.

Just in a few days, therefore, he more than doubled his audience on the platform. Kulusevski continues to ride the wave, looking to finish the season strong with Parma before heading off to Turin.