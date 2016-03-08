Kulusevski to Juve already in January possible: the situation

Dejan Kulusevski will become a new Juventus player. The Swedish versatile midfielder underwent his medical checkups with the club this morning but the player is still on loan at Parma, with the agreement with Atalanta lasting until June 30th.



Parma hope that this will be the case and would like to have Kulkusevski with them until the end of the season but nevertheless, the club is looking around, so as to take the right precautions should Juventus change the existing agreements.



In fact, as reported by Corriere dello Sport, Parma would be following two alternatives from Torino: Simone Edera and Vincenzo Milico but are also waiting for updates on the fronts leading to Kurtic and Strefezza from Spal. Another option is also Manchester City's Ian Proveda.