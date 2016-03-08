Kurzawa-De Sciglio swap: there are two obstacles - Juve and PSG at work
28 January at 12:45The exchange can be done. Although the left-back position is a priority, perhaps the main request of Maurizio Sarri, the were still doubts about Lavyin Kurzawa and how he would fit in at Juventus. However, negotiations are ongoing with PSG to unlock the swap.
The obstacles that they have encountered are economic and not technical, and in the next few hours, Juve and PSG are aiming to overcome these. Kurzawa and Mattia De Sciglio have already said yes to the swap, having agreed on the personal terms.
The first obstacle is always the same: the valuations of the two players. PSG are hoping to clinch a straight swap, although Juventus would like to receive some cash as well from the operation. Work is ongoing to reach an agreement on this front.
Then there is another problem: the commissions of Kurzawa's agents are rather high. Juventus and PSG are trying to split the commissions between them. The common goal, though, remains to reach an agreement.
