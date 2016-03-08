French World Cup sensation Kylian Mbappe has donated all of his World Cup earnings to children's charity.Mbappe scored for Les Bleus in the final of the tournament and helped his country pick up a 4-2 win over Croatia in the final of the tournament. He scored four times in the tournament and picked up the Young Player of the Tournament accolade.The Paris Saint-Germain starlet has kept his promise of donating his World Cup earning to a children's charity and Huffington Post report that the forward earned about 433 thousand euros from playing in the tournament and that amount includes the bonus amount of winning the final of about 265 thousand pounds.Mbappe will not keep the money with himself and will donate it to Premiers de Cordee, a charity that provides sports activities to hospitalized and disabled children, say L'Equipe.In an interview with Le Parisien, De Cordee President Sebastian Ruffin said:"We were made aware by the entourage of the player and his family a few days ago. We do not want to come forward, because the bonus would be paid only in case of qualification of the Blues in the quarterfinals, but we are very touched by the approach of Kylian."Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)