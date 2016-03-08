LA Galaxy manager confirms Ibrahimovic’s desire to finish career in Italy
15 November at 12:35Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Los Angeles Galaxy’s manager Guillermo Barros Schelotto has revealed that veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic wants to finish his career in Italy.
The 38-year-old is set to become a free-agent after his contract with La Galaxy will come to an end on December 31st and he has been linked with the likes of Italian Serie A giants Napoli and AC Milan in the recent past who have shown interest in acquiring his services.
Barros, while talking to Radio Kiss Kiss as cited by Football-Italia, has heaped praise on the former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) striker and revealed that it is his wish to finish his career in Italy.
“I don’t know what Ibra will do now,” he said. “Hes a wonderful player, but I don’t know what his next step will be, maybe he’ll end his career at Napoli or even Milan. I don’t know where, but he deserves and wants to finish his career in Italy.”
Ibrahimovic is quite familiar with the Serie A as he has already represented three clubs—Inter Milan, Juventus and AC Milan—in the past in the Italy’s top division.
The former Sweden international is being termed as one of the most prolific scorer of this generation as he has scored more than 350 league goals during his two-decade long career.
