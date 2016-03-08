La Liga announce Barcelona have activated release clause of Manchester United target
12 July at 10:30The Spanish press are reporting today that La Liga have announced that Barcelona have officially met the release clause of Sevilla’s young French defender, Clement Lenglet.
Clement Lenglet, 23, has a €35 million release clause, and is a wanted target of Manchester United; however, Barcelona have moved first and moved quickly as they seek to strengthen their defence ahead of the next season.
It is likely that Lenglet will serve as the foundation of Barcelona’s future defence, playing alongside compatriot Samuel Umtiti, as Gerard Pique is reaching the twilight years of his career.
Manchester United will be disappointed to have missed out on what could be a bargain down the road and all that is left is for the player to officially complete his move and don the famous Barcelona jersey.
Lenglet signed for Sevilla from AS Nancy for a fee of around €7 million back in January 2017, a quick turn around of profit for the Spanish club should the move to Barcelona go through.
