La Liga announce partnership to 'promote soccer in the US and Canada'
16 August at 22:30La Liga have announced that for the upcoming 15 seasons, they will partner up with RELEVENT to promote soccer in the US and Canada.
In fact, as revealed in the statement, at least one of the league's games will be played in the US and Canada, starting from this season.
"LaLiga, Spain’s top-flight soccer competition, and Relevent, a multinational media, sports and entertainment group, today announced a first-of-a-kind 15-year, equal joint venture to promote soccer in the U.S. and Canada.
"As part of the agreement, LaLiga plans to bring a regular season club match to the United States, the first to be played outside of Europe," the statement read.
