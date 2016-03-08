In fact, as revealed in the statement, at least one of the league's games will be played in the US and Canada, starting from this season.

"LaLiga, Spain’s top-flight soccer competition, and Relevent, a multinational media, sports and entertainment group, today announced a first-of-a-kind 15-year, equal joint venture to promote soccer in the U.S. and Canada.

"As part of the agreement, LaLiga plans to bring a regular season club match to the United States, the first to be played outside of Europe," the statement read.

#LaLiga and RELEVENT partner to promote soccer in the US and Canada. — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) 16 augusti 2018

La Liga have announced that for the upcoming 15 seasons, they will partner up with RELEVENT to promote soccer in the US and Canada.