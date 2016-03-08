La Liga: Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid 1-1, as it happened...

Athletic Bilbao are set to take on Real Madrid later tonight in La Liga. You can follow all of the action with us right here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Athletic have only won one of their last 17 La Liga games against Real Madrid (D3 L13), 1-0 in March 2015, conceding 2.8 goals per game in that run.

- At home, Athletic have lost nine of their last 13 league games against Real Madrid, as many defeats as they had in their previous 37 matches against them.

- Athletic have lost three of their last six La Liga home games (W2 D1), after not losing any of their previous 10 matches at San Mames.

- Real Madrid have won all of their first three games in La Liga this season. In five of the last seven campaigns that they won their first four games to a league season they won the title at the end of the season, most recently in 2016/17.

- Real Madrid have scored the most penalty goals in La Liga this season (three) and are the only side to have different scorers from the spot (Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema).

- Athletic’s Aritz Aduriz has scored more headed goals against Real Madrid keeper Keylor Navas in La Liga than any other player (three, two as Levante’s goalkeeper and one as Real Madrid’s player).

- Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has scored four goals with only five shots on target in La Liga this season. Last season, the Frenchman needed 19 games to score the same number of goals in La Liga (four goals with his first nine shots on target).

- Two of Athletic’s four goals in La Liga this season have been assisted by Iñaki Williams. Since the start of 2016,17, the Athletic winger has assisted 14 league goals, twice as many as any other player for the club.

- Julen Lopetegui could become the first Real Madrid manager to win his first four La Liga games in charge since Manuel Pellegrini in 2009/10, who won his first five.

- Eduardo Berizzo has lost his first seven encounters with Real Madrid as manager, more than versus any other opponent in his La Liga career.



LIVE COMMENTARY: