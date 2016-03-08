La Liga chief: 'I'm not surprised PSG and Man City cheated'
02 November at 20:10The president of La Liga Javier Tebas has revealed that it was very clear that Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City were cheating.
A report from German outlet Der Speigel states that Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain had gone against FFP restrictions, but FIFA had helped them strike an agreement with them to make sure that they didn't face any Financial Fair Play restrictions.
The president of La Liga Javier Tebas has revealed to AS that he isn't surprised that Man City and PSG have 'cheated'.
He said: "Time is right. We've been warning for a long time, I'm not surprised that both clubs cheated. It was obvious and clear. That the UEFA of Platini and Infantino was permissive and nothing transparent was also obvious. We hope that these behaviors have disappeared in the UEFA."
Paris Saint-Germain and City had pumped over 1 billion into their clubs, but Gianni Infantino had helped them strike an agreement to make sure that they don't face any consequences.
