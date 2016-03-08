La Liga club interested in signing long-time Arsenal target from PSG
23 August at 11:45According to the very latest reports from Catalan sports outlet Sport, Sevilla are hot on the tracks of PSG’s German playmaker/winger Julian Draxler – potentially on a loan deal as PSG look to free up wages.
Draxler joined PSG from Wolfsburg for around €30 million in January 2017 and has made 71 appearances in all competitions for the Parisian team – scoring 15 times. Draxler has been a target of a number of Premier League clubs for some time, with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool all keen – while there has been recent interest from the Bundesliga, with Schalke, Leipzig and Dortmund all keen on the winger.
Now, it appears as though Sevilla are stepping up their pursuit to bring Draxler to Spain on loan for a season; with new PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel unsure as to whether Draxler fits into his first-team plans for the season ahead.
