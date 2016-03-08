La Liga, OFFICIAL line-ups for Real Madrid-Sevilla: Isco out again

Real Madrid will face Sevilla today in what is expected to be a thrilling encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu between teams in fourth and third place, respectively. Here are the official line-ups for both teams:Courtois, Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Reguilon, Modric, Casemiro, Ceballos, Vazquez, Benzema, ViniciusVaclík - Carriço, Kjaer, Sergi Gómez - Navas, Banega, Escudero, Sarabia, Franco Vázquez - Ben Yedder, André Silva.