La Liga, OFFICIAL line-ups for Real Madrid-Sevilla: Isco out again

19 January at 15:28
Real Madrid will face Sevilla today in what is expected to be a thrilling encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu between teams in fourth and third place, respectively. Here are the official line-ups for both teams:

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Reguilon, Modric, Casemiro, Ceballos, Vazquez, Benzema, Vinicius

Sevilla: Vaclík - Carriço, Kjaer, Sergi Gómez - Navas, Banega, Escudero, Sarabia, Franco Vázquez - Ben Yedder, André Silva.

