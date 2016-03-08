La Liga outfit ask for discount for transfer listed AC Milan forward
06 July at 13:15AC Milan’s 31-year-old Colombian forward Carlos Bacca has been transfer listed, as the Milan based club look to try and recoup some of the funds spent last summer; still reeling from the decision for them to potentially face a one-year ban from European competitions.
Bacca spent last season on loan at Villarreal in La Liga, where he found the back of the net 15 times, assisting a further 6, in just 30 games – with another 5 as a substitute.
Now, according to Leggo, Villarreal are interested in keeping the Colombian forward, who missed the decisive penalty in Colombia’s World Cup exit in a penalty shootout against England. However, AC Milan are reportedly after a fee of around €15.5 million for the forward – a number which the Spanish club are unwilling to meet.
Therefore, the Spaniards have asked for a discount from Milan; knowing full well that Milan need to sell, sell and sell.
