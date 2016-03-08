La Liga players threaten strike action over US games
23 August at 13:45La Liga players could take strike action over a deal to hold Spanish top-flight matches overseas for the first time.
La Liga players are “outraged” about the decision to play one championship game in the United States in each of the following 15 seasons, an agreement which the Spanish league recently reached with sports and entertainment company relevant.
Sergio Ramos and Gerard Piqué were bot present at Wednesday’s Spanish Footballers’ Association (AFE) meeting, which discussed the first games to ever be played away from Spanish soil.
While the SuperCup is now often an international event – the recent Barcelona – Sevilla game was played in Tangiers – the league is not, prompting strike action to be discussed.
"The players are outraged, very surprised, and are all against it. It's unanimous," said AFE president David Aganzo.
"The players don't want to play overseas. Things have to be done in a more coherent way and with common sense.
"A decision of this magnitude, that affects players, referees and fans, was taken unilaterally and is a lack of respect.
"I have information that there are certain clubs that are in favour [of strike action] and others against this, but I represent the players.
"We need to sort this out with the union, and we will tell them all of our problems. If, from then on and after a few days, they don't answer, then we will have to solve the situation.
“We are going to try to see that it doesn't reach that extreme. But we are willing to go right to the last option if it is necessary."
The Premier League recently tried to float a similar proposal, but it has always been resisted by players and fans alike.
Go to comments