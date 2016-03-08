La Liga President: 'Barca's deal for Griezmann can be blocked'
24 July at 14:45La Liga President Javier Tebas has revealed that Barcelona's deal for Antoine Griezmann can yet be blocked because of Atletico Madrid's claims and accusations.
The Los Rojiblancos had brought out an official statement after Barcelona had signed Griezmann that Barca should pay 200 million euros since the agreement with the player was reached in March and not after the Frenchman's release clause had expired.
Fresh claims state that Atletico have asked La Liga authorities to block the deal because of the aforementioned issues.
In an interview that Tebas gave to Onda Cero, he talked more about the issue.
He said: "Atlético wrote to us asking if we could block Griezmann's transfer to Barcelona. It is possible to do so. A mechanism has been started and the bodies in charge will have to resolve the situation. I have no element of judgment."
The saga isn't over yet, despite Griezmann already having appeared for Barca during their recent friendly against Chelsea, who beat them 2-1.
