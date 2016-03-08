La Liga president reveals why Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus

La Liga president Javier Tebas has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus move. The Portuguese star has joined the Old Lady for € 112 million and will begin to train with his new club on the 30th of July.



Ronaldo explained why he joined Juventus during his first press conference with the press: “I want a new challenge and even if I am 33 I still feel young. At my age other players go to China or Arabia, I am different and I am really grateful to Juventus because they believed in me.”



La Liga president Tebas, however, has given a different explanation to Ronaldo’s Italy switch: “Taxes have had a huge impact on Ronaldo’s decision”, Tebas told As.



“In Spain he paid the € 50% in taxes due to the ‘Beckham law’, in Italy he will only pay € 100.000. What would you. If I pay € 50% in Spain and € 20% in Italy, where do I go? Ronaldo has chosen a better coutry in economic terms, that’s why he chose Juventus.”

