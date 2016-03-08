La Liga president slams Juve and Inter over Ronaldo and Modric deals

La Liga president Javier Tebas wrote a column on the Spanish paper ABC to comment Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus move as well as Inter’s attempt for Luka Modric.



Tebas’ words will make people talk in the next few days.



“We have to put into question what’s happening”, Tebas wrote.



“La Liga are losing their stars, there are things that should not happen. I am talking about Psg and Juventus that signed Cristiano Ronaldo. And what about Inter? They have no money to sign Modric but, somehow, they had a chance to spend lot of money to sign him.”



“I have no certainties about Juventus, let’s see how the deal will be explained. I’m sure however that Inter wanted to do some kind of tricks to sign Modric. The same happened with Psg and Neymar. Clubs like Psg and Man City destabilize the transfers and Spanish fans must be aware of it.”

