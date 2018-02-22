Zidane's Real Madrid will be taking on Celta Vigo in the Spanish la Liga as los Blancos surely have their attention set on the UCL final against Liverpool. Even so, Zidane will want his team to win tonight. You can follow the action with us here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Celta are winless in their last seven league games against Real Madrid (D1 L6), conceding 3.5 goals per game (25 in total).

- Celta de Vigo have scored more goals against Real Madrid (136) than versus any other side in La Liga history.

- The Galician side have lost their last four visits to teams from Madrid in La Liga, failing to score in the last three.

- Celta have not won any of their last five La Liga games (D3 L2), their longest run without a win with Unzue as manager.

- Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last eight La Liga home games (W6 D2), scoring 3.6 goals on average, after losing their previous two.

- Celta have won more points from goals scored in the last 15 minutes of games than any other La Liga side this season (12).

- No player has scored more headed goals than Maxi Gomez in Europe’s top five leagues this season (9, level with Stuani).

- The Uruguayan striker has had a hand in three of Celta’s last five goals in La Liga (two goals, one assist).

- Toni Kroos has scored three goals against Celta in La Liga, more than he has against any other side in the competition.

- Gareth Bale has been directly involved in three of Real Madrid’s last six goals at Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga (two goals, one assist).

LIVE COMMENTARY: