

Real Madrid and Sevilla have not drawn in their last 27 LaLiga meetings, with 16 wins for Real Madrid and 11 for Sevilla. Real Madrid have only kept three clean sheets; Sevilla four.



At Santiago Bernabéu, Real Madrid have won their last nine league games against Sevilla, their best streak against them in the competition, scoring an average of 3.7 goals per game.



The last Sevilla LaLiga win at Santiago Bernabéu was in December 2008 (4-3); Real Madrid’s Bernd Schuster’s last match in charge of the club.



Real Madrid have lost two of their last five league home games (W3) after being undefeated in their previous 13 (W10 D3).



Sevilla have only collected seven LaLiga points from the last 18 possible after collecting 13 of the previous 18.



Real Madrid, along with Atlético Madrid, are the only LaLiga sides to have conceded 100% of their goals this season from inside the box.



