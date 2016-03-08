La Liga side join Lazio, Arsenal and Liverpool in race for player Ronaldo wanted at Madrid
30 June at 17:25After the attack on Sporting Lisbon’s training ground by a group of ultras in May, many of the Liga NOS side’s top players terminated their contracts with the Portuguese side.
Bas Dost, William Carvalho, Rui Patricio and Bruno Fernandes all left the club with immediate effect. One of the hottest talents to leave is 23-year-old winger Gelson Martins, who, just last summer, Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wanted at Real Madrid.
With Martins available on a free, Lazio, Arsenal and Liverpool have all emerged as the main contenders for the tricky winger’s signature. However, Mundo Deportivo are suggesting that Real Betis are looking to bolster their side ahead of their return to the Europa League, after an impressive 17/18 season.
It could now be a four horse race for the winger, yet all will be boosted after the player’s agent dismissed any chance of the talent remaining in Portugal with Lisbon’s rivals, Benfica.
