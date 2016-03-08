La Liga side to challenge Milan and Inter for Chelsea midfielder
15 September at 11:15In recent weeks, both AC Milan and Inter Milan have been reportedly registering their interest in Chelsea’ Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas. Fabregas, 31, has a contract with Chelsea expiring in 2019 and therefore will be available on a free next summer if the Blues do not work on an extension.
Fabregas has had an unlucky start to the season, suffering an injury in pre-season against Arsenal in which he picked up a knee problem. It was thought that it would be a potential two horse race for Fabregas next summer but now Sevilla have also entered the running.
Fabregas could decide that a return home to Spain is in his best interests and Sevilla might symbolise the kind of challenge that the 31-year-old midfielder wants at this stage of his career.
Fabregas has been at Chelsea for four years, signing in 2014 from Barcelona, just three years after he left Arsenal for Barcelona. He has 110 caps for the Spanish national team and is considered to be one of the best central midfielders in the last generation of Premier League footballers.
