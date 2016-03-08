La Liga to punish Atletico Madrid for fans' chant against Griezmann
03 December at 19:00La Liga have decided to punish Atletico Madrid for their fans’ chants of ‘Griezmann die’ in the club’s recent meeting with Barcelona, according to a report from Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how Antoine Griezmann, who spent five years with the Madrid based club before joining the Blaugrana this summer, made his first return to the Metropolitan Wanda, and was heavily booed and chanted against by the club’s fans. The punishment hasn’t yet been decided, but it’s likely that it will be either a partial or total closure of the stadium for their next game.
Apollo Heyes
