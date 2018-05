Chelsea Legend Frank Lampard took part to Andrea Pirlo’s farewell game yesterday night. The former England star talked to Sky Sport after the final whistle: “I’ve always followed Pirlo, we studied him in England and I was lucky to have shared a part of my career with him. He is pure class on and off the pitch. A true gentleman.Lampard also left a message to Pirlo right after leaving the pitch: “To Andrea, it was a pleasure to play with you and to have you as a friend, good luck.”