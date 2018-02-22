Lampard: ‘I studied Pirlo’
22 May at 09:00Chelsea Legend Frank Lampard took part to Andrea Pirlo’s farewell game yesterday night. The former England star talked to Sky Sport after the final whistle: “I’ve always followed Pirlo, we studied him in England and I was lucky to have shared a part of my career with him. He is pure class on and off the pitch. A true gentleman.
Lampard also left a message to Pirlo right after leaving the pitch: “To Andrea, it was a pleasure to play with you and to have you as a friend, good luck.”
#LaNottedDelMaestro La dédicace de Lampard pic.twitter.com/iIkhCWQ0hU— Giuseppe Baggio (@giuseppebaggio) May 21, 2018
