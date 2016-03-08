Lampard on Roma target Batshuayi: 'He has to train at the highest level..'

18 August at 15:15
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard could well have dropped a hint about Michy Batshuayi not being in his plans, with Roma currently interested in signing the striker.

The giallorossi have been after a striker this summer, even though Edin Dzeko has now signed a new contract at the club. Batshuayi is one of the new names on the list.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's game against Leicester, Lampard was asked about Batshuayi and he said: "It is important that you train at the highest level every day and be able to play the football idea that I propose to my strikers. A game made of constant movements with and without the ball and obviously efficiency in the goal zone."

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.