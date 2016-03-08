Lampard on Roma target Batshuayi: 'He has to train at the highest level..'

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard could well have dropped a hint about Michy Batshuayi not being in his plans, with Roma currently interested in signing the striker.



The giallorossi have been after a striker this summer, even though Edin Dzeko has now signed a new contract at the club. Batshuayi is one of the new names on the list.



Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's game against Leicester, Lampard was asked about Batshuayi and he said: "It is important that you train at the highest level every day and be able to play the football idea that I propose to my strikers. A game made of constant movements with and without the ball and obviously efficiency in the goal zone."