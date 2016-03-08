Lampard returns to Stamford Bridge; warm welcome expected
31 October at 11:35Chelsea host Derby County at Stamford Bridge in the Carabao Cup this evening, marking Frank Lampard’s return to the ground where he made a name for himself and his first match in opposition of Chelsea as manager since leaving the club in 2014. Lampard’s Derby knocked Manchester United out of the last round; as the Rams look to make it two giant killings from two.
The stands of Stamford Bridge are expected to light up in applause of Lampard, who many Chelsea fans consider to be one of the club’s greatest ever players. Those very same Chelsea fans will be hoping he is nowhere near as good a manager at Stamford Bridge as he was a player, or the Championship side could perhaps surprise a few with another big cup scalp.
When asked by Sky Sports if he would consider managing Chelsea in the future, Lampard said: “If you talk about dreams, I want to manage and I want to manage at the top. Doesn't everybody?
But I would be stupid to get that far ahead of myself. I am here and loving this club, I really am. The staff, fans, players, it is an incredible club with a great history.
I am in this moment now. So for me to try and jump forward to Chelsea or anywhere else… That will rely on how I do here. This is the start of the journey.
I am not a dreamer, I am a day-by-day man and I want to be successful here. That is the only thing I will be thinking about. I will be happy to be at Stamford Bridge, of course, but I will also be thinking about the job in hand.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments