Las Vegas police confirm they will question Ronaldo soon
09 October at 18:30Reports from Portugal state that the Las Vegas police will soon be questioning Cristiano Ronaldo in the alleged rape case that is going on against him.
American girl Kathryn Mayorga has recently accused Ronaldo of raping her in their hotel room back in 2009, when Ronaldo was on a vacation in Las Vegas, days after he had completed his move from Manchester United to Real Madrid.
Portuguese daily Correio de Mana have claimed to have contacted the Las Vegas police in order to know more about the case and if they still have the evidence against Ronaldo.
Per the outlet, Las Vegas police department spokesperson Jacinto Rivera has said: "The tests have not disappeared, they are still the same ones that were collected in 2009 and are still in our possession."
"We certainly do not know yet when it will happen, he is obviously out of the country, but at some point we will have to listen to him. Its a crime and as we are doing in this case, obviously we must question the person who is accused of committing the crime."
