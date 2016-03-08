Las Vegas Police re-open investigation in rape case involving Ronaldo
01 October at 23:35Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department have confirmed that they have reopened investigations into the rape case involving Cristiano Ronaldo.
American woman Kathryn Maryoga had exclusively told Der Speigel that she was raped by Ronaldo back in 2009 when the Portuguese star was in Las Vegas for vacations days after he had completed a move from Manchester United to Real Madrid.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department have confirmed that they have now re-opened investigations in the alleged rape case and have labeled it as an 'ongoing investigation'.
BREAKING: Las Vegas Police reopen investigation into an allegation of sexual assault on June 13, 2009.— Dan Roan (@danroan) October 1, 2018
“Our detectives are following up on information being provided by the victim. This is an on-going investigation.” pic.twitter.com/kyQaTl0D7w
The statement read: "The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call of sexual assault on June 13, 2009. At the time the report was taken, the victim did not provide detectives with the location of the incident or suspect description."
"As of September, 2018, the case has been reopened and our detectives are following up on the information provided by the victim. Our detectives are following up on information being provided by the victim. This is an on-going investigation.”
Ronaldo and his lawyers have denied the allegations and hours after the allegation was made, the Juventus star again denied the reports and called them 'fake'.
