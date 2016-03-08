Last time they met: Tottenham v Ajax in September, 1981

Tottenham Hotspur and Ajax are two clubs with immense history associated with each other. From Tottenham bringing the 'Total Football' culture to Ajax when Vic Buckingham went to Netherlands to the Lilywhites currently having four former Ajax players- the clubs do share a bonding.



In their contest in the UEFA Champions League semi-final today, there seems to be no clear winner at all. While Ajax have beaten Juventus and Real Madrid, Spurs have beaten Manchester City and despite a broken team, are third in their league.



But the last time they met, many who will watch the game today wouldn't have been born back then. Because their last meeting came way back in 1981 and the two sides had met each other in the first round of the European Cup Winners' Cup of the 1981-82 campaign.



The first leg had seen Spurs pick up a big 3-1 win away from home, as a brace from Mark Falco and a Ricardo Villa strike had left Ajax with a mountain to climb at White Hart Lane.



The second leg would obviously have been tough ask for the side from the Dutch capital and they failed to put up a fight. As Spurs ran out impressive 3-0 winners at their Old White Hart Lane, as Falco scored again. Osvaldo Ardiles and Tony Galvin scored a goal each to cap off an impressive win.



Spurs did go onto play till the semi-final of the competition that season, beating Dundalk and Eintracht Frankfurt on the way, until Barcelona came in their quest for glory.





