Tiemoué Bakayoko is very close to moving to Milan, and it looks like Chelsea are willing to help facilitate the move.

The former Monaco player joined the Blues last summer for €40, but has struggled to establish himself in the Pensioners’ midfield.



He was mocked early on for his lack of touch and confidence on the pitch and, despite playing 29 Premier League games, it never looked like he was at home in a two-man midfield with N'Golo Kanté.

Now, the Gazzetta dello Sport say that the move - which has already seen the Frenchman undergo his medical yesterday - will be further moved forwards by Chelsea, who will agree to pay for part of the 23-year-old’s salary.

Bakayoko is currently on €6.5m-a-year, and Milan will only be paying for €2.5 of that, the Corriere dello Sport confirm.



The pay cut is too big even for Baka, who was willing to take a small reduction in order to get regular playing time.

All that is missing now, then,