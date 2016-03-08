Inter are planning to offer a new deal to Joao Miranda, according to the latest reports from Italy.

Brazil have been doing very well in defence at this World Cup, not conceding in three games against Costa Rica, Serbia and Mexico.

It now appears - according to the Gazzetta - that Inter are waiting until the end of the tournament to get their 33-year-old talisman to sign a new deal.

That said, there are disagreements over the details: the former Atletico Madrid man wants a €3 million deal worth one year, while the Beneamata is willing to offer less, but a two-year contract.

Miranda was a rock in his first and third seasons in Milan, joining after Atletico Madrid had lost their first of two Champions League finals to rivals Real Madrid.

The Brazilian has made 31 starts in Serie A for Inter, and will form one of the best three-man combos at the back with Stef De Vrij and Milan Skriniar.